Trading Strategies

Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

2 June 2019, 20:39
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
US30H1

Nice Trade on US30H1 - High Speed Index at top 85.0 and 101.5 - -Short after break of blue line

#weis wave