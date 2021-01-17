Many beautiful setups on Friday GJ 70pips, GU 90pips, EJ 48pips, GC 45pips, UCad 100pips, AJ 83pips
Analytics & Forecasts

Many beautiful setups on Friday GJ 70pips, GU 90pips, EJ 48pips, GC 45pips, UCad 100pips, AJ 83pips

17 January 2021, 18:53
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
0
253

This is the Magic of Speed Index!!! Enjoy!!!

Some orders are visible on charts!

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#weis wave