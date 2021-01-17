All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Many beautiful setups on Friday GJ 70pips, GU 90pips, EJ 48pips, GC 45pips, UCad 100pips, AJ 83pips 17 January 2021, 18:53 Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 0 253 This is the Magic of Speed Index!!! Enjoy!!! Some orders are visible on charts! #weis wave Source To add comments, please log in or register Weis Wave with Speed Index System Trading Systems 341 0 This is "How to Read the Chart" using Weis Wave with Speed Index Trading Strategies 395 0 2 CADJPY - That text book entry still going, 234 pips and looks that it has more. Analytics & Forecasts 247 0 Reading the charts, not trading because an indicator signaled. Forecasts 379 0 Beautiful Friday Trades - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Trading Systems 307 0 Many beautiful setups on Friday GJ 70pips, GU 90pips, EJ 48pips, GC 45pips, UCad 100pips, AJ 83pips Analytics & Forecasts 253 0 WEIS WAVE - LEARN HOW TO TRADE WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX-New Video Analytics & Forecasts 428 0 Weis Wave - Learn How to Trade with Weis Wave with Speed Index Trading Systems 618 0 Blog Posts Moving - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Analytics & Forecasts 314 0 1 GBPJPY - Triple Plutus patterns just kept going 225 PIPS - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Analytics & Forecasts 423 0 1 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 3 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 14 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 697 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 94 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB