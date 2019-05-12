EURUSD outlook still points higher on recovery as we enter a new week. Support comes in at the 1.1200 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1150 level. A break below here will target the 1.1100 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1050. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1250 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1300 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1350 level where a violation will expose the 1.1400 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, EURUSD outlook still points higher on recovery.









