AUDUSD Faces Recovery Threats Though Vulnerable

AUDUSD faces recovery risk though vulnerable medium term. On the upside, resistance lies at the 1.7100 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.7150 level and then the 0.7200 level where a violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7250 level. Support resides at the 0.7000 level where a breach will aim at the 0.6950 level. Below here will set the stage for a run at the 0.6900 level with a cut through here targeting further downside pressure towards the 0.6850 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further downside threats but with caution of recovery.