(29 APRIL 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Key resistance at 63.60.





Pivot (invalidation): 63.60

Our preference

Short positions below 63.60 with targets at 62.30 & 61.95 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 63.60 look for further upside with 64.35 & 64.80 as targets.

Comment

As Long as the resistance at 63.60 is not surpassed, the risk of the break below 62.30 remains

high.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)