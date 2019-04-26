(26 APRIL 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Kiwi in gain as trade data surprise

After plunging more than 1.36% in the past three days against the greenback due to disappointing consumer inflation figures from its Australian counterpart and having faced a similar drawdown earlier, the New Zealand dollar is reversing the trend, bouncing against major G10 currencies as Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr speech eased fears of growth slowdown. Furthermore, March trade surplus came highest in eight years, which gave currency traders good reasons to start a bullish turn – but risk of further drop is very likely.

Although a monthly trade surplus of NZD 922 million (consensus: 131 million) largely surprised to the upside with exports up 19% (NZD 899 million) and imports down 3.50% (NZD 174 million) compared with March 2018, it appears that the recent bounce is more of a special case. China’s imports of milk, logs, beef and lamb increased by 52% compared to prior year while 12-months exports accelerated by 20.80%, suggesting that trade with top export partners are improving. Yet despite a healthy labor market, April consumer confidence at 13-months high and a solid fiscal situation, it is very likely that the RBNZ will be following RBA’s footsteps by cutting its official cash rate by 25 bps during its 8 May 2019 monetary policy meeting. Headline inflation came at 1.50% in March, dropping from 1.90% in February.

As trading is currently limited in Australia and New Zealand due to bank holidays, we expect both the Aussie and Kiwi to remain under the influence of upcoming US GDP data while further declines are probable ahead of central bank policy meetings. Currently trading at 0.6651, NZD/USD is heading along 0.6620 short-term.

By Vincent Mivelaz



