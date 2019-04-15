GOLD looks to extend its bear pressure as it following through lower on the back of its past week losses during Monday trading session. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,280.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,270.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,260.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,250.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,290.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1,300.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,310.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,320.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,330.00 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, GOLD looks to extend its bear pressure in the days ahead.











