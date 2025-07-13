🔥 Top 10 Most Watched Videos on the Stein Investments Channel 🔥

Looking for the most valuable and popular content on our YouTube channel?

Here’s a curated list of our Top 10 most watched videos from the last 90 days, packed with actionable insights, live examples, and proven strategies.

Whether you're new to EasyInsight or already part of the community, this list helps you discover what resonates most with our traders.

1.

Welcome to EasyInsight – AI-Powered Market Analysis

Discover how EasyInsight revolutionizes market analysis using AI-ready CSV exports, real volume, FX Power, FX Levels and more. A perfect starting point for understanding our toolset and methodology.





2.

Explore our latest release: EASY Trade. Learn how to manage entries, stop-losses, and trailing stops directly on the chart — seamlessly integrated with your strategy.









3.

A full trade session explained: from CSV export to AI-powered trade suggestions. Watch how we combine data and discretion for effective trading decisions.









4.



New Gold Strategy Unveiled - Simple FX Volume Setup Explained

This short video introduces a clean and effective Gold strategy using FX Volume and FX Levels. Ideal for quick wins with clear structure.









5.



The major upgrade of EasyInsight — now supporting all asset classes including Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptos. A must-watch if you trade across markets.









6.



Learn our IX Power-based scalping approach that works on short timeframes with high clarity and precision. Straightforward and easy to apply.









7.



Volume leads price. In this video, we show how to detect the earliest signs of trend development based on rising volume across the market.









8.



AI Trading Just Got Smarter – Meet the Best All-in-One Tool

Explore the benefits of EasyInsight AIO: zero setup, complete indicator integration, and ready-to-use CSV exports for your AI assistant.









9.



One of our most-watched Morning Briefings: Real-time trades, live decisions, and detailed commentary during a trending session.









10.



Learn when to send data to your AI for peak effectiveness and market timing.





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Thanks for being part of our growing community of serious traders. Let us know in the comments which video helped you most — or what you'd like to see next!