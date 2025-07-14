Learn why Market Structure and Order flow is the key to the market
Trading Strategies

Learn why Market Structure and Order flow is the key to the market

14 July 2025, 09:00
Raphael Okonkwo
Raphael Okonkwo
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Market structure

Market structure in financial trading is crucial because it reveals trends, identifies support/resistance levels, gauges market sentiment, and helps manage risk. Understanding it allows traders to make informed decisions on entry/exit points and adapt strategies to market conditions.

Market Structure and order of XAUUSD

Market structure in forex trading describes how prices move to form trends, identifying swing highs, swing lows, and support/resistance levels. Traders use this to understand market behavior, predict future price movements (bullish, bearish, or consolidating), and determine entry and exit points. Key concepts include higher highs/higher lows (uptrend), lower lows/lower highs (downtrend), and equal highs/lows (ranging market), as well as breaks of structure (BOS) and changes of character (ChoCh) to signal trend shifts.

To get a well detailed analysis of Market structure, watch the video to the end:



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