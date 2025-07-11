Order Block Hunter indicator how to use it on higher time frame
Trading Strategies

Order Block Hunter indicator how to use it on higher time frame

11 July 2025, 23:52
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
0
380


order block hunter indicator mt5

order block hunter indicator mt4

our public channel 


 this indicator will help you to find the most powerful  buy and sell areas  

so how its work 

first attach the indicator to the gold one hour time frame

look at chart if the indicator give you arrow buy or sell  wait the price to back to the same area and take your order like the picture

in  picture when the price hit the sell area make down move and made about 300 pips you can use the indicator to know when you out from your trades its useful indicator will help you 


 