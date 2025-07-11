Order Block Hunter indicator how to use it on higher time frame

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order block hunter indicator mt5
order block hunter indicator mt4
this indicator will help you to find the most powerful buy and sell areas
so how its work
first attach the indicator to the gold one hour time frame
look at chart if the indicator give you arrow buy or sell wait the price to back to the same area and take your order like the picture
in picture when the price hit the sell area make down move and made about 300 pips you can use the indicator to know when you out from your trades its useful indicator will help you