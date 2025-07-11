Order Block Hunter indicator how to use it on higher time frame





order block hunter indicator mt5

order block hunter indicator mt4

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this indicator will help you to find the most powerful buy and sell areas

so how its work

first attach the indicator to the gold one hour time frame

look at chart if the indicator give you arrow buy or sell wait the price to back to the same area and take your order like the picture

in picture when the price hit the sell area make down move and made about 300 pips you can use the indicator to know when you out from your trades its useful indicator will help you















