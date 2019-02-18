NordFX Scores a Hat Trick at the Forex Awards Ratings

Hat trick is the achievement of a positive feat three times in a game. Using sports terminology, it is possible to call "hat trick" the success of the brokerage company NordFX, awarded as much as three honorary awards of the Forex Awards Ratings by the results of the past year:

- Best Social Trading Network - 2018,

- Best Affiliate Program - 2018,

- Best Forex Broker Asia - 2018.





For nine years now, starting in 2010, the Forex Awards has been evaluating the best achievements in the Forex industry and celebrates the most outstanding decisions, innovations and results in almost 30 special nominations. The award expert committee identifies and brings to the attention of the financial community the suppliers of the highest quality world-class brokerage services, thereby contributing to higher industry standards and transparency.

This time, experts have noted the success of NordFX in launching the most up-to-date RAMM trading and investment platform with risk control, major improvements in the terms of a two-tier affiliate program, and the company's efforts to promote its services in the Asian region.

It should be noted that the past year was the most productive in the activities of NordFX , which could not be overlooked by the professional community. As a result, in 2018, the company was awarded the maximum number of prestigious awards and prizes in its history, including Global Brands Awards, International Business Magazine Awards, Fxdailyinfo, Masterforex-V Academy and International Association of Forex Traders IAFT.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials should not be deemed a recommendation for investment or guidance for working on financial markets: they are for informative purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a loss of money deposited.



