Recommendations for choosing an expert Advisor on the Market

Recommendations for choosing an adviser on the Market



Significant price does not guarantee the quality of the adviser You must have the offer "Rent", otherwise it seems that the author is afraid of disappointment when the adviser works on real accounts The number of parameters of the adviser should not be too large. For example, no more than 20. It is unlikely that you will be able to master the management of an advisor with a large number of parameters, you will have to contact the author for settings in .Set files. And this means that you have only one parameter left - the Magic number. It is advisable to understand how to manage it before buying an advisor

Do not trust advisers with artificial intelligence and neural networks that foresee market behavior. The very possibility of foresight has no scientific basis, because foresight is an exact knowledge of what will happen in the future. You can only talk about assumptions or accept: "If the sunset is red in the evening, tomorrow will be windy." And what will happen tomorrow, we will see tomorrow. All advisers have artificial intelligence, so they make assumptions about the direction of the market and, on this basis, form buy or sell signals. As for neural networks, they also assume on the basis of an algorithm that is formed implicitly and cannot be analyzed. Testing the EA on data older than one year does not make sense, as the market situation is changing. Determine the size of the desired growth of the Deposit per month and the real growth per month, which can provide Advisor. To do this, you need to test the EA on an interval of one month. If the work of the adviser is not predictable for the growth of the Deposit per month, it is hardly worth spending time and money. If the expert Advisor uses Money Management = Persentage, it usually provides a testing schedule for several years, since all profits are generated in the last year of testing, when the Deposit and lot size reach significant sizes. According to these test results to assess the real growth of the Deposit per month is not possible. In addition, trading a lot of significant size, in addition to the potential profit carries significant risks, since all transactions can not be profitable (except for the use of martingale), so triggering a Stop Loss with a large lot leads to the loss of a significant share of the Deposit. Estimate the number of trades that the EA makes per week. If this value is less than five, that is, less than one per day, it is difficult to expect a more or less significant increase in the Deposit per month. It is imperative that the adviser has a signal of his work on a real account at the present time. It is worth paying attention to the indicator Algo trading = 100%. If its value is less than 100, then the advisor is helped manually. If the signal has the amount of Deposits and Withdrawalls, it is possible to manipulate the signal to cheat the Growth indicator for a beautiful chart. If there is no signal, it turns out that the author himself does not risk trading on a real account. And if he tried, the results were not so attractive to publish.



