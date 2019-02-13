NordFX Offers CFD Trading Tools to Its Clients

Starting from early February UKOIL.c (Crude Oil Brent CFD-contracts) and five CFD-indices have been added to the list of trading instruments offered by NordFX, including:

- DJ30.c (Dow Jones 30, a stock index covering 30 major US corporations),

- US500.c (S&P 500, a stock index which includes 500 selected US joint stock companies with the largest capitalization),

- DE30.c (DAX, Germany 30 Cash index, an index that includes the 30 major German companies whose shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange),

- USTEC.c (NAS100 - NASDAQ-100, a US stock index. The index includes 100 largest companies in terms of capitalization, whose shares are traded on the NASDAQ exchange. The index does not include financial sector companies),

- JP225.c (JP225.c - Nikkei 225, an index representing the average value of the stock price of 225 companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange),

In addition to CFD contracts, NordFX clients have at their disposal such instruments as trading in the Forex market, exchange trading in crypto market, as well as investments in shares of largest and most reliable global brands, such as Apple, Microsoft, Nike, Ferrari, Boeing, Coca-Cola, McDonald's , Amazon, MasterCard, Visa, Google, Facebook and many others.

