All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Up 52% in only 7 weeks. +44% for January +9% for February profit factor 9.67 9 February 2019, 02:55 Thomas Lawson 0 274 Up 52% in only 7 weeks. +44% for January +9% for February profit factor 9.67 Check the results. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/517415 #eurusd, technical analysis, Trading, forex, copy trading, signals Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 38 0 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 42 0 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 60 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 46 0 1 MQL5 vs Python — which language for algo trading? Trading Systems 69 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 TriZone Semafor Pro — Complete User Manual v1.0 Other 66 2 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 14 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 20 0 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 36 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 43 1 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 61 0 1 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 19 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 22 0 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 25 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 229 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 61 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB