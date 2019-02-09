Up 52% in only 7 weeks. +44% for January +9% for February profit factor 9.67
Trading Systems

Up 52% in only 7 weeks. +44% for January +9% for February profit factor 9.67

9 February 2019, 02:55
Thomas Lawson
Thomas Lawson
0
274
Up 52% in only 7 weeks. +44% for January +9% for February profit factor 9.67 Check the results. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/517415
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