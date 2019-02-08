NewsBreaker Expert Advisor Description & USER MANUAL

General information

NewsBreaker EA is trying to trade strong short-term trends during the announcement of important economic news. The EA is supported by an integrated news filter. The economic news calendar of investing.com is used. To open suitable trades the Expert Advisor uses several filters. Taking into account the chart pattern the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by an indicator. Ideal market conditions for NewsBreaker EA are during the news release from high impact news of the respective currency.

‌A live monitoring of the NewsBreaker EA can you see here:

Recommendations

Trading Time: Open trades all day during the announcement of relevant news

Trading Timeframe: M15, M30, H1

Trading Pairs: EURUSD, other major pairs can be used after optimizing the parameters

Broker: It is recommended to use an ECN low-spread broker and a suitable VPS Provider

Trading days: All weekdays with relevant news

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD, better is 500 USD

Minimum Leverage: 1:200, better is 1:500

automatic Risk Setting per 1 pair on 1 MT4 Terminal: 10-30 - low risk setting / 40-60 - middle risk setting / 70-90 - high risk setting

Benefits

The EA is ideally suited to complement other Expert Advisors by using different MagicNumbers.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Equity protection by dynamic and hidden Stop Loss and Break Even application. Advantage: losses are limited and possible profits, depending on the strength of the short-term trend, are open upwards.

Suitable for large and small deposits

Description NewsBreaker input parameters:

== Trading Time Settings ==



Trading Hour Start = 0 - hour (broker time), in which the EA starts the trading period

Trading Minute Start = 0 - minute (broker time), in which the EA starts the trading period

Trading Hour End = 23 - hour (broker time), in which the EA ends the trading period

Trading Minute End = 59 - minute (broker time), in which the EA ends the trading period

== General Trading Settings ==

Allowed Spread = 15.0 - maximum allowed spread (in points) to open a trade

Slippage = 5.0 - maximum allowed slippage (in points) to open a trade

Use Money Management = false - false means that EA trade with fixed Lot size; true means that EA trade with automatic Lot size via risk setting

fixed Lot Size = 0.05 - if Use Money Management = false, then trade with fixed Lot size

Risk = 30.0 - percentage of free equity to trade - Risk 30 means EA trade with 0.03 lot per 100 USD

free equity, for example: free equity = 900 USD and Risk = 30, Lot size = 0.03 x 900 / 100 = 0.27

max Lot size = 90.0 - maximum allowed Lot size to open trades

XSecondPause = 20 - the opening of a new trade (in the same direction) will pause for x seconds

after closing the last trade

== Filter Settings ==



Delta Points = 20 - determine additional distance in points above and below the predefined range and thus determine the entry price for buy and sell trades during the outbreaks



== Magic Number Settings ==

Magic Number Buy = 1111 - unique number to identify each trade

Order Comment - you can set here your trade comment

Please note: If you want to trade more than one pair in one MT4 terminal, then each pair and each magic number in the same account requires a different number

== Trade Management ==

TP Value in Points = 1500 - take profit in points

SL Value in Points = 250 - stop loss in points

Use Trailing - If true, then option trailing SL is active

TrailingStartPoints = 200 - start trailing SL, if x points in profit

TrailingStopPoints = 100 - distance in points trailing SL

TrailingStepPoints =10 - adjustment steps in points

Use Vola filter - If true, then volatility filter is active

Vola filter periode = 6 - vola filter indicator period

Vola filter timeframe = current - vola filter indicator timeframe

Vola multiplier = 2.0 - determines the factor, how high the volatility may be, so that trades can be generated (the higher the value is chosen, the stronger the breakout must be to generate trades / the higher the value is chosen, the fewer trades are opened and fewer misses are generated)

== Partial ==

EnablePartialClose = true - If true, then trading with partial TP levels is possible

PartialClosePercent = 20 - % Share of the total lot size, which is provided for each level of TP (Example: total lot size 0.05 lot, 5 TP Level, PartialClosePercent 20%, when a new TP level (StepTPPoints) is reached, 0.01 Lots are closed)

StepTPPoints = 100 - Distance of the TP levels in points; Starting from the entry price, all additional 100 points TP level will be set. Example: StepTPPoints = 100 and TPSteps = 3, then at 100, 200 and 300 points profit TP targets are set.

TPSteps - Number of the TP level



The following graph is intended to better illustrate the partial close function.





== BreakEven ==

EnableBreakEven = true - If true, then trading with Break Even Feature is possible

BreakEvenProfitPoints = 30 - Amount of profit in points with the SL value is set to the entry price

== Trading Day Settings ==

MondayAM= true - if true, then trading on Monday AM is possible; if false, then will be no trades executed on Monday AM

MondayAMStartTime = 00:00 - start time trading period Monday AM

MondayAMEndTime =12:00 - end time trading period Monday AM

MondayPM = true - if true, then trading on Monday PM is possible; if false, then will be no trades executed on Monday PM

MondayPMStartTime = 12:00 - start time trading period Monday PM

MondayPMEndTime = 23:59 - end time trading period Monday PM

The settings for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are identical

FridayAM = true - if true, then trading on Friday AM is possible; if false, then will be no trades executed on Friday AM

FridayAMStartTime = 00:00 - start time trading period Friday AM

FridayAMEndTime = 22:00 - end time trading period Friday AM

FridayPM = false - if true, then trading on Friday PM is possible; if false, then will be no trades executed on Friday PM

FridayPMStartTime = 22:00 - start time trading period Friday PM

FridayPMEndTime = 23:59 - end time trading period Friday PM



== Newsfilter Settings ==

UseNewsFilter = true - if true, then news filter is active / if false, then the news filter is inactive

SymbolsToCheck = EUR, USD - news relevant pairs can be set individually

UseHighImpact = true - if true, then High Impact News will be considered

HighBeforeMins = 0 - allow the trading from x minutes before the High Impact News

HighAfterMins = 3 - allow the trading until y minutes after the High Impact News

UseMediumImpact = false - if false, then Medium Impact News will not be considered

MediumBeforeMins = 30 - allow the trading from x minutes before the Medium Impact News

MediumAfterMins = 30- allow the trading until y minutes after the Medium Impact News

UseLowImpact = false - if false, then Low Impact News will not be considered

LowBeforeMins = 30 - allow the trading from x minutes before the Low Impact News

LowAfterMins = 30 - allow the trading until y minutes after the Low Impact News



The news filter is a key component of the strategy for NewsBreaker EA. Often, only during the release of high impact news will the necessary outbreaks for successful trading be generated. Symbols to Check: Relevant are the news about the respective currency pair. This means for pair EURUSD are relevant news about EUR or USD.

The following graph illustrate how the economic news calendar of investing.com is inserted into the MT4 terminal.





F. A. Q.

1.Answer: Not directly. In the MT4 Strategy Tester no news is taken into account during the test. But when the trading time is changed in the test, it is possible to

test the operation of the EA and its parameter settings. Example: If you test the default setting in the strategy tester of the MT4 terminal, then no good results will arise. Because the news in the backtest are not included. But, many USD High Impact News in the week are released at 15.30 GMT + 3 at default broker (tickmill, ic markets etc). If you change the default trading time from 0.00-23.59 to 15.30-15.33 in the backtest, you can simulate some trades during the news and see how the NewsBreaker EA works.

2. No results in the backtest? Answer: Default value "Allowed Spread" in EA is 15 points. Spread value in MT4 Strategy tester must not be "current". The value must be less than 15 points.

3. EA display „Open D1 Chart“. What should I do? Answer: Ignore D1 Chart alert and do nothing. You do not have to open a D1 chart separately. The EA automatically determines the day of

the week based on the D1 data in the background.

4.Answer: With Forex Business, there is no uniform pricing for individual currency pairs. This means each broker

generates (slightly) different OHLC charts. Smallest differences in the OHLC charts of the various brokers or various server from same broker can sometimes decide whether trades are triggered or

not. One day once a broker has more trades, another day another broker generates more or less trades. This can vary slightly and is balanced in the long term between the different brokers. Also the

server selection, latency, slippage, VPS ping, order execution time in addition to the various chart patterns decide also on different trades. It should also be noted when the respective spread values

coming back on normal level during the news release. This is also different and decides on different entry points.

5. Is VPS and fast latency really necessary? Answer: VPS is not necessarily important, but advantageous and recommended. This allows a continuous connection of your MT4 terminals with the broker. I use for my NewsBreaker signal an MQL5 VPS with latency lower than 2ms. Please note: In trading during news releases it is highly recommended to use the latency as little as possible. The faster the connection, the better the trading results should be.

6. If I want to optimize NB further. How do I proceed? Answer: A further parameter optimization of the EA is possible. Default setting is so far good, but there are certainly better and for each user individually more suitable settings. With the further optimization, I would start with the trade management, which means with the change of TP-, SL- and delta points values and their effects on the results such as number of trades, drawdown, profit factor, profit or winning trades in%. Furthermore, the parameters can be changed in the break even and the PartialProfitClose function to find more suitable settings. And also you could still vary the XSecondPause feature and the allowed time span to open trades during the news release to get better results.

The operating instructions are extended and supplemented in undefined intervals.

Date: 25.05.2022