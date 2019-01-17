My Products EA Power Magic - You Will Not See Like It $$

Ger30 :

A person who puts false things should be banned Please start to put a signal on demo mt4 and we start laughing LOL all your thinking is rubbish already seen with hundreds of similar but free experts in price actions strategy

work at m1 in the tester strategy with 25% good results hahahahahaaha it's from poor data feeds with millions of bug data from close to open new bar and all your test result is false fake ,, rubbisch

Ger30 :

I forgot ,, all your small gains 0.xxthey are eaten by the commissions that you have not calculated in your wonderful junk expert





thank you for your reply :)



But I will never allow you to assume something about me that you do not know or describe me

This is proof of hatred and vanity

Why did you talk about 25% in MT4 and did not talk about 100% on the MT5

You have the freedom to object but you must be respectful and polite

and this BT from Person not me for one from my products





Thanks for you dont know any things

