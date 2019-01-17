My Products EA Power Magic - You Will Not See Like It $$
My Trading

My Products EA Power Magic - You Will Not See Like It $$

17 January 2019, 16:00
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy
6
950

Hello ,

Power Magic ® is a 100% automated trading system.

You Will Not see Like This EA In Profits You Need Only Power VPS And Power Broker Connect For Fast Do Orders.

its work in any Symbol ( BackTest And Use The Best result and Low DD ) i Favorite Work on Chart GBPUSD , GBPJPY , USDJPY , EURUSD

Open Four Chart M1 Symbol Above And Attach Power Magic On Its

I Recommend your Spread Max = 1.5 Pips

I Recommend Your Account Start From 1:500 to Above

I Recommend Your Account Work on VPS MQL5 until take single under 4 ms fast , Or Any VPS Else

I Recommend Your Account Digital 6 Number ( Mean your price symbol like = 1.11110 , No = 1.1111 or like = 111.111 Not = 111.11 )

Work in Chart M1 Only

Minimum deposit: $100

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/elnagdymagic/seller


Back Test



In Real And Demo Accounts



try and use this setting :)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/elnagdymagic/seller


set For EA Elnagdy Power Magic 8 MT4 And Elnagdy Power Magic MT5

For Power Magic Mix MT4 And MT5

#profits, forex, market, EA, robot, Power, scalper, win, Magic, Elnagdy