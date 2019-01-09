The Candlestick Course

2003, 219 pages, by Steve Nison.

Another high-priced book from the past (as of today - Jan/2018, USD 54,00 on Amazon).

Guess who? Wiley & Sons publishing.

A clear attempt to monetize over an old material, nothing new, brief subjects, and named as a "Course". It is a shame. Nison's fan oubiously were cheated with this title name - of course not the readers from Amazon, who rated this title Top Stars. I'll leave you to this warning: Look inside... Be your own master of decision...

I really prefer his original works from the 90's...

And, at the end, it is all theory, no practical or statistical approach on how the Patterns behave on X and Y... like the other books around. Ok, again, it is a title from 2003... So, pick your book carefully...

Cheers!

;)