Getting Started in Candlestick Charting

2008, 272 pages, by Tina Logan.

A disciple of Steve Nison and Stephen Bigalow, Tina created a good introductory book on candlesticks patterns – most famous patterns used in stocks – and also the reader gets an introductory view about Price, Volume and volatility approach on alaysing candlesticks patterns.

She also talks about the approach and importance of Support & Resistance analysis, Trend Analysis and Gaps.

If you are interested in more in depth approach of Candlestick patterns I would recommend the book “Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures” from Gregory L. Morris.

Very decent book!

;)

