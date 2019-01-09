Getting Started in Candlestick Charting

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2008, 272 pages, by Tina Logan.
A disciple of Steve Nison and Stephen Bigalow, Tina created a good introductory book on candlesticks patterns – most famous patterns used in stocks – and also the reader gets an introductory view about Price, Volume and volatility approach on alaysing candlesticks patterns.
She also talks about the approach and importance of Support & Resistance analysis, Trend Analysis and Gaps.
If you are interested in more in depth approach of Candlestick patterns I would recommend the book “Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures” from Gregory L. Morris.
Very decent book!
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