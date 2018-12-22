The Secret Code of Japanese Candlesticks

2008, 212 pages, by Felipe Tudela.

With this title you obviously will be more than eager to deep dive on all of the words of this book... What happens is that the book works around the trading methodology and strategies of a guy named Sokyu Honma (" was a rice merchant from Sakata, Japan who traded in the Dojima Rice market in Osaka during the Tokugawa Shogunate. He is sometimes considered to be the father of the candlestick chart. Around 1710").

The author does not teach candlesticks per se.

If you are at least an intermediate trader who knows Dow theory and/or a little bit of Elliot Waves and Chart Patterns, I wouldn't recommend this book for you, at least not for the price asked (Amazon's USD 42,00 as of today).

If you already read some of Steve Nison's books, you can avoid this one...

;)







