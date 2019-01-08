(08 JANUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Swiss economy peaks?

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has revised Switzerland’s economic forecast downward: GDP growth eased to 2.6% in 2018 (estimated 2.9% in September), while in 2019 the economy should expand 1.5% (estimated 2% in September). Although the economy has been on solid footing amid global growth, clouds gathered in the last few months: the trade war between the US and China and lasting political uncertainty in the euro zone (Brexit, Italy’s budget clash with the EU, French protests). Moreover, QT (quantitative tightening) in the US – the Fed is withdrawing $50bn of liquidity every month – and the end of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing in December 2018, will force the economy to deleverage and get rid of unprofitable businesses. Switzerland will come under pressure over the next few years as global growth slows.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6% (yearly average) in 2018, compared to 3.2% in the previous year, the lowest level in ten years. In December, the rate fell to 2.4% (seasonally adjusted), matching its forecast and unchanged from the previous month. Strong acceleration of the economy over the first half of 2018 lowered unemployment rolls to 118,000, down 17.5% from 2017.

By Arnaud Masset