A2SR - Where is the 3rd step that expected to come? EURJPY - USDJPY - GBPJPY
Analytics & Forecasts

A2SR - Where is the 3rd step that expected to come? EURJPY - USDJPY - GBPJPY

23 December 2018, 19:32
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
4
497

Hello traders,
greetings.

I get requests from users who want to learn further A2SR,
-- especially for the 3rd step to get the best position in their upcoming trade plan.

Please note that:

  • I share this trade plan is -- not to rival your signal -- because 

  1. this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users, and/or 
  2. especially for people who are new to forex  this year, and/or 
  3. even for people who intend to leave the old ways 
    which are generally easy and make sense for them, but ..
    the reality of the market is not that easy :)

Before we continue,
-- please take understanding for this description :

  1. SR Strategy is :

    1. Reversals - abc.
    2. Breakout/Breakdown
    • A2SR has been designed for SR Strategy.
      Traders can do both, breakout / breakdown and reversals.

  2. How to take an opportunity for breakout and breakdown in SR strategy
    In words :


    This picture is needed for general understanding :


  3. Please read first the basic knowledge here.

  • EURJPY
    this screenshot was taken after the market closed on Sunday.


  • USDJPY
    pulled back because of JPY is dominates as we seen in the MCS last week.



  • GBPJPY
    Give attention to Strong Breakout #1 by always remember for Brexit is on the way.


  • What is 1st test at actual SR?
    - -Please you have important reading at :
  1. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721843
  2. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722511
  3. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog
  4. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance

Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon. 
only 1 week left before the new year.
it is time to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)

#support, resistance, jpy, a2sr