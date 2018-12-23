A2SR - Where is the 3rd step that expected to come? EURJPY - USDJPY - GBPJPY

Hello traders,

I get requests from users who want to learn further A2SR,

-- especially for the 3rd step to get the best position in their upcoming trade plan.

Please note that:



I share this trade plan is -- not to rival your signal -- because

this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users, and/or especially for people who are new to forex this year, and/or even for people who intend to leave the old ways

which are generally easy and make sense for them, but ..

the reality of the market is not that easy :)

Before we continue,

-- please take understanding for this description :

SR Strategy is :



Reversals - a, b, c. Breakout/Breakdown A2SR has been designed for SR Strategy.

Traders can do both, breakout / breakdown and reversals.



How to take an opportunity for breakout and breakdown in SR strategy

In words :





This picture is needed for general understanding :





Please read first the basic knowledge here.

EURJPY

this screenshot was taken after the market closed on Sunday.









USDJPY

pulled back because of JPY is dominates as we seen in the MCS last week.









GBPJPY

Give attention to Strong Breakout #1 by always remember for Brexit is on the way.







What is 1st test at actual SR?

Please you have important reading at :

Thank you.

Get ready, 2019 is to come soon.

only 1 week left before the new year.

it is time to learn how the market works.

or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)