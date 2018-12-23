A2SR - Where is the 3rd step that expected to come? EURJPY - USDJPY - GBPJPY

4
Hello traders,
greetings.
I get requests from users who want to learn further A2SR,
-- especially for the 3rd step to get the best position in their upcoming trade plan.
Please note that:
- I share this trade plan is -- not to rival your signal -- because
- this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users, and/or
- especially for people who are new to forex this year, and/or
- even for people who intend to leave the old ways
which are generally easy and make sense for them, but ..
the reality of the market is not that easy :)
Before we continue,
-- please take understanding for this description :
- SR Strategy is :
- Reversals - a, b, c.
- Breakout/Breakdown
- A2SR has been designed for SR Strategy.
Traders can do both, breakout / breakdown and reversals.
- How to take an opportunity for breakout and breakdown in SR strategy
In words :
This picture is needed for general understanding :
- Please read first the basic knowledge here.
- USDJPY
pulled back because of JPY is dominates as we seen in the MCS last week.
- GBPJPY
Give attention to Strong Breakout #1 by always remember for Brexit is on the way.
- What is 1st test at actual SR?
- -Please you have important reading at :
Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon.
only 1 week left before the new year.
it is time to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)