boom and crash

📌 boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro 📌





A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.

This indicator:

✅ Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike)

✅ Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern

✅ Marks the entry price from the middle candle

✅ Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries

✅ Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)

✅ Keeps your charts clean – no repainting, no lag





Use cases:

🔹 Identify Smart Money return-to-zone entries

🔹 Trade spike continuation setups

🔹 Combine with price action or EMA filters

🔹 Perfect for scalpers & zone-based traders





📈 Recommended Chart:

- Symbol: bom 500 Index

- Timeframe: M1 or M5





🎯 Entry Strategy:

- Wait for the mitigation line (middle candle open) to be reached again

- Enter at mitigation for sniper sell

- Use your own SL/TP or wait for opposite signal





🎨 Customizable:

- Box color, line color, width, and style are adjustable





🔥 No repainting

🔥 Works in Strategy Tester

🔥 Zero lag





🛠️ License:

- 1 activation (MQL5 Market Standard)

- No DLL, no external libraries required





Buy once, use forever – become a smarter boom trader today!