(18 DECEMBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Cryptocurrencies bounce back!

Cryptos rallied sharply on Monday, as many investors believe this is the end of the bear market. Bitcoin recovered from a 15-month low, jumping from around USD 3,200 to USD 3,583. Ethereum surged 15% to $96, while EOS rose almost 30% in less than 24 hours to hit $2.54. Volumes increased across the board. After months of hunting bear, investors are chasing the bull. But is the turnaround sustainable? Investors should remain cautious: this could be a short-term reaction, another sell-off cannot be ruled out. Given the sharp appreciation of the last 24 hours, short-term weakness appears certain.

By Arnaud Masset



