USDCAD looks to extend medium term upside pressure following its higher close the past week. Support comes in at the 1.3350 level where a break will aim at the 1.3300 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3250 level where a turn lower may occur. But if further weakness is triggered support comes in at the 1.3200 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 1.3450 level where a violation will target the 1.3500 level. Further up, resistance resides at the 1.3600 level and then the 1.3650 level. All in all, USDCAD looks to strengthen further medium term





