EURUSD: Eyes Further Weakness Towards The 1.1529/00 Zone

EURUSD: The pair looks to follow through lower following its past week losses. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.1600 level with a break through there opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1650 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1700 level where a break will expose the 1.1750 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1500 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1450 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1400 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1350. All in all, EURUSD faces further downside pressure as we look for more bear pressure.







