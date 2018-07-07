Forex Forecast and Cryptocurrencies Forecast for July 09-13, 2018

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- EUR/USD. The forecasts of the majority of experts (55%) included the level of 1.1725, which the pair must have achieved this week. And this was what happened. Positive economic data from Germany as well as not the rosiest statistics from the labor market in the US (NFP declined by 12.7%), and the once again inflaming trade war between the US and China side with the Euro. As a result, the pair gradually, step by step, reached the height of 1.1765. Then a small correction followed, and it completed the trading session at the level of 1.1745;

- GBP/USD. Summarizing rather contradictory opinions of analysts and indicators, we assumed that the pair would continue to move to the east along the horizon 1.3200, making fluctuations in the range of 1.3050-1.3325. And, judging by the graph, this forecast turned out to be correct. Starting from 1.3200 mark on Monday night, the pair first fell to the level of 1.3093, then turned and went up, rising to the height of 1.3285.

The pound was once again supported by "hawkish" statements coming from the Bank of England, and the prospect of the interest rate raising. The growth of activity in the service sector of Great Britain also added optimism for the players;

- USD/JPY. The scale that determines the quotes of this pair, on the one hand has the super soft monetary policy of the Bank of Japan, and on the other - the trade wars raging on the continents, as a result of which more and more investors choose the currency of this island state as a refuge.

Proceeding from this, most experts, supported by graphical analysis on D1, expected the continuation of fluctuations in quotations and the struggle between bulls and bears. According to their forecast, the pair had first to rise to the horizon of 111.45 (it grew to 111.15), and then go down to support 110.00 (in fact it reached the level of 110.27). Then another cycle of fluctuations followed, and the pair completed the five-day period at 110.46, confirming its strive for consolidation in zone 110.10;

- Cryptocurrencies. After the jump on June 30, the pair BTC/USD continued to grow and managed to even reach $6,780, after which it rolled back down. Recall that the optimistic forecast for the past week said that if bitcoin confidently overcame the level of $6,700, it would be a strong enough signal to the long-awaited trend change. However, despite a significant growth, there has been no real breakthrough of this resistance, and the level of $6,600 can be considered as the Pivot Point of the last days.

Following the bitcoin, the Ethereum (ETH/USD) showed a certain growth, although the level of $485 can be considered the upper limit of a two-month down channel. And, in case of a rebound from it, the pair can fall to the price of 360 dollars per coin.

As for the Litecoin (LTC/USD) and the Ripple (XRP/USD), they moved into a sideways trend, ending the week in the same place where it started.

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As for the forecast for the coming week, summarizing the opinions of a number of analysts, as well as forecasts made on the basis of a variety of methods of technical and graphical analysis, we can say the following:

- 60% of experts, supported by graphical analysis on D1, believe that the growth of the EUR/USD may continue, but it will be a small one. The level 1.1800 is named as the main resistance. The next resistance is 50 points higher. Next, during July, the pair again expects a decline to the support of 1.1500 and another attempt to break through it.15% of oscillators on H4 and D1 agree with this development of events, giving signals that the pair is overbought.

No "revolutionary" news is expected next week. However, we should pay attention to Thursday July 12. On this day data on the growth rates of industrial production in the Eurozone will be published, as well as statistics on the consumer price index in the United States. According to analysts, the rate of inflation in the US over the past month has accelerated, which could push the Fed to another interest rate hike and, as a result, render additional support to the dollar;

- For the pair GBP/USD the graphical analysis on H4 and D1 draws a rebound from support 1.3225, growth to the 1.3400 zone and the subsequent sharp drop to the horizon of 1.3000. As for the experts, in the current situation they are waiting for news from the UK.

Thus, on Tuesday July 10 data on the growth rates of industrial production for May will be published, and if it turns out that the April recession is completely overcome, the pound may rise above the 1.3300 mark.

Another speech by the head of the Bank of England may provide support for the British currency on Wednesday July 11, if Mark Carney again talks about the forthcoming tightening of the monetary policy.

The government of Great Britain can play against the pound. In the near future, it must submit its draft agreement on Brexit to the EU, and if it does not contain any important aspects for the economy of the country, the pound may again be under serious pressure;

- USD/JPY. The trade war between the US and China is again in full swing. On July 6, the duties on imported Chinese goods mounting to 25% entered into force. Washington is expected to increase sanctions by another $200 billion, to which China threatens to respond by selling off US treasury securities.

Against this background, as already mentioned, there is a growing demand for the yen, as a safe shelter currency. The pair USD/JPY rose by about 6.7% over the past four months. As for the upcoming week, most analysts (60%) expect the continuation of its growth to the level of 111.40. The remaining 40% believe that the pair has moved to a lateral movement and will be held in channel 109.35-110.80. The next support is at the level of 108.65;

- Cryptocurrencies. The major question for the near future is whether the bitcoin continues its growth or rolls back. At present, it is clearly aiming at overcoming the $7,000 mark, and buyers are not leaving the market yet. However, even now indicators show that this cryptocurrency is overbought, and, in case of any negative news, the trend can very quickly turn from bullish to bearish, returning the pair to the June lows.

On the other hand, a number of experts predict the continuation of the growth of the BTC/USD, naming as one of the numerous reasons the comeback of many investors disappointed in altcoins to this cryptocurrency, the long absence of bad news, and, paradoxically, the low volume of trading. The latter means that the desperate have already left the ship, and those who wish to sell these coins are extremely few. There remain only those who, no matter what, are ready to keep the bitcoin either till the full victory or the complete collapse. That is why the optimists keep saying that by the end of the year BTC will cost at least $50,000 (Arthur Hayes, BitMEX), or at least $25,000 (Tom Lee, FundStrat).

Roman Butko, NordFX

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials should not be deemed a recommendation for investment or guidance for working on financial markets: they are for informative purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of money deposited.



