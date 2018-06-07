All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Follow me! 7 June 2018, 18:31 Adriano Pegorari 0 119 Follow me if you want to make profits! https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/394447 #forex Source To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 46 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 64 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 67 0 What I Learned Building a Multi-Symbol Scanner (Including a Real Broker Surprise) Analytics & Forecasts 40 0 Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account Trading Systems 90 0 How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 143 2 1 Understanding Drawdown: What EA Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing Analytics & Forecasts 97 0 1 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 10 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 12 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 19 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 17 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 26 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 37 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 36 0 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB