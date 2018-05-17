17.05.2018

GBPUSD (1.3558): The GBPUSD was seen attempting to recover from the previous declines below 1.3530 level. The sideways price action has formed a short-term range of 1.3610 – 1.3453 level. A breakout from this range will suggest the near-term direction in prices. The bias is to the upside for a retest of 1.3900 level in the near term. To the downside, with prices briefly falling below the 1.3500 level, the support level in this region is likely to hold.



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