Tipu Panel series is set of innovative indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. There are two types of indicators that make up Tipu Panel series, the master indicator, and the add-in indicators. The master indicator (Tipu Panel indicator) plots a beautifully designed panel, and the add-in indicators feed the data to this master indicator panel. These two types of indicators work together for a faster, and efficient performance on the chart.

Step 1 Add Tipu Panel Indicator

Tipu Panel is the master indicator that takes the data-feed from the add-in indicators. After adding the Tipu Panel indicator to the chart, you will see a blank panel with no boxes. You will need to add-in indicators to enable the panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames.

Tipu Panel is designed on the principle of multiple time-frame confirmations and can be used as a part of trend following trade strategy. According to the multiple time-frame confirmations strategy, higher time frames are used as confirmation and lower time frames are used for trading. For example, if you are using a trend following strategy on M15 (15 minues charts), you may go long (buy) on a M15 signals, only if the trend is up on H1, H4, and D1.

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Step 2 Add-in Panel Indicators

Tipu Panel add-in indicators are designed as standalone indicator, with the user option to work with the Tipu Panel indicator. You will need to enable the panel settings in the add-in indicators, if you would like to see multi-time frame information on the Tipu Panel indicator. The following add-in indicators are supported in Tipu Panel series