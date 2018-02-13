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13.02.2018
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GBPUSD
GBPUSD managed to break above 1.3885 which may stretch the rebound correction toward 1.4040-60 zone.
Market may head for trading zone between 1.3835 and 1.4065.
Intraday Levels showing first support at 1.3875 where as long as market holding above more advance toward 1.4040-60 zone will be expected.
Below 1.3765 market may head for farther drop toward 1.3620-60 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3875
|1.3985
|Level 2
|1.3835
|1.4065
|Level 3
|1.3765
|1.4150
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