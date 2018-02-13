GBPUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD

13 February 2018, 19:34
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
141
13.02.2018

GBPUSD


GBPUSD managed to break above 1.3885 which may stretch the rebound correction toward 1.4040-60 zone.

Market may head for trading zone between 1.3835 and 1.4065.

Intraday Levels showing first support at 1.3875 where as long as market holding above more advance toward 1.4040-60 zone will be expected.

Below 1.3765 market may head for farther drop toward 1.3620-60 zone.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3875    1.3985
Level 21.3835    1.4065
Level 31.3765    1.4150


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