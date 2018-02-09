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09.02.2018Dear all,
We are glad to inform you that Real Trade started accepting Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, as a deposit/withdrawal method.
Deposits/withdrawals to/from trading account will be made according to the current ETHUSD exchange rate available in the RealTrader 4 trading platform.
Ethereum wallet account address can be found in the Private Cabinet.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org