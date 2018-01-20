MasterForex-V Academy Names NordFX Top in Two Categories

The results of the MasterForex-V Academy Expert Council voting are out, and NordFX has been named the ‘World’s Best Broker’ for the third year running. In addition, our affiliate program has been recognized as the best in 2017 among all Forex brokers.

The experts of the Academy evaluate the work of each brokerage along over 20 criteria, which include the length of the company's operation in the market, the weight of its licenses, and the trading terms it offers to its clients. As of 2017, an additional assessment of the broker's activity by traders and currency market investors has also been added to the criteria.

And so, considering the firm’s financial results of 2017, its reliability, the growth of its client base, the feedback the firm received on its work, and many other factors, the experts unanimously declared our company the winner in the above categories.

As ‘Stock Exchange Leader' magazine writes, the Council of Experts emphasized the following feats NordFX achieved, among others:

- offering instant access to the interbank market,

- improving the speed of order execution and reducing spreads by connecting new liquidity providers,

- launching a new two-level partner program that offers the most lucrative terms in the market,

- introducing cryptocurrency trading with the revolutionary leverage ratio of 1:1000,

- introducing new bitcoin-denominated trading accounts.

Other achievements include presenting many other innovative solutions that not only enhance the efficiency of the trader, investor, and partner experiences, but also simultaneously reduce trading and non-trading risks.

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