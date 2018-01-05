All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts MAGIC BAND INDICATOR TRIAL VERSION 5 January 2018, 15:57 Hamed Dehgani 5 499 DOWNLOAD IT FREE AND TEST IT IN NEXT WEEK Files: EEECAD_MagicBand_Trial.ex4 38 kb #indicator Hank Gerritse 2018.01.07 00:14 #1 Hello,Can you tell me what means lotsize!and Alert Touch Space, outside the blue band!Greetings, Hank Hamed Dehgani 2018.01.07 00:23 #2 Hello Dear friend.please brife explain about MAGIC BAND indicator.This indicator calculate bands according to regressio and draw arrows to show signals.Single arrow : means normal signalDouble arrow : means powerfull signalSingle Arrow appear when market cross higher band or lower band and again back inside bands.Double Arrow if single arrow condition is ok trend slop be in single arrow direction.------------------What is trend slop :This is a trend line that Indicator draw in his mind and calculate slop of this line .if slop is negative ( lower than zero ) means we are in sell direction if slop is posetive (higher than zero) means we are in buy direction.----------------------- Hamed Dehgani 2018.01.07 00:24 #3 Hank Gerritse: Hello,Can you tell me what means lotsize!Greetings, HankSorry this is just mistake.I made magic band EA too. and this parameter past in indicator setting by mistake. Hank Gerritse 2018.01.07 00:42 #4 HelloI want to make a combination with Like Fishing and EEECAD_MagicBand_Trial.Only I work with Symbol Changer is that possible!Greetings,Hank Files: Hank.png 65 kb Hamed Dehgani 2018.01.07 05:56 #5 Yes its possible.we need to discuss more on it. To add comments, please log in or register ChartSync Pro - User Guide (multi-chart synchronization for MetaTrader 5) Other 4 0 Can MetaTrader 5 Detect a Cent Account? Trading Systems 73 0 SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) Trading Systems 77 0 Reading the Lever - Your First Five Minutes With the Lever Trading Systems 73 0 1 You Don't Need Another Indicator. You Need a Lever. Trading Systems 72 0 1 Smart Phase Box: How to Read the Market Silence Trading Ideas 105 0 1 XAUUSD Performance Comparison: Indicator vs. Expert Advisor Scalping 114 1 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Indicator Trading Systems 196 0 Multi-Strategy Scanner — The Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Mastering 10 Trading Strategies in One Indicator Analytics & Forecasts 311 0 Stop Trading Against the Market with Gold Bias Regime Filter Trading Systems 172 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 5 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 17 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 15 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 24 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 34 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 35 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 42 1 1 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 42 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB