MAGIC BAND INDICATOR TRIAL VERSION

Dear friend.

please brife explain about MAGIC BAND indicator.

This indicator calculate bands according to regressio and draw arrows to show signals.

Single arrow : means normal signal

Double arrow : means powerfull signal

Single Arrow appear when market cross higher band or lower band and again back inside bands.



Double Arrow if single arrow condition is ok trend slop be in single arrow direction.

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What is trend slop :

This is a trend line that Indicator draw in his mind and calculate slop of this line .





if slop is negative ( lower than zero ) means we are in sell direction





if slop is posetive (higher than zero) means we are in buy direction.