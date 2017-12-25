FIBO MASTER
My Trading

FIBO MASTER

25 December 2017, 16:12
Jose Pinto
Jose Pinto
0
477

                FIBO MASTER


  • Fibonacci Based Strategy
  • NO-RISK Trading Style
  • EURUSD AUDUSD M15
  • TP Visible - SL Trail
  • TickMill UK ECN Account
  • High Impact News Filter
  • $100 Equity 0.01 LOT

#Trading, forex, signal