GBPUSD. 18.12.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 18.12.2017

18 December 2017, 19:02
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
118
18.12.2017

GBPUSD 


British pound managed to test 1.3300-20 zone last week while Intraday levels showing a trading zone between 1.3300 and 1.3390.

As long as market holding below 1.3390 the downtrend pressure will sustain over market toward 1.3220-30 zone.

Above 1.3390 market may head again for another try to re-test downtrend line around 1.3440-80 zone which in turn may activate again the downtrend wave toward 1.3220-30 zone.

Above 1.3480 market may enter new uptrend wave toward 1.3550 and 1.3620.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3300-30    1.3390
Level 21.3260    1.3440-80
Level 31.3200-20    1.3550


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