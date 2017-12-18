GBPUSD. 18.12.2017

British pound managed to test 1.3300-20 zone last week while Intraday levels showing a trading zone between 1.3300 and 1.3390.

As long as market holding below 1.3390 the downtrend pressure will sustain over market toward 1.3220-30 zone.

Above 1.3390 market may head again for another try to re-test downtrend line around 1.3440-80 zone which in turn may activate again the downtrend wave toward 1.3220-30 zone.



Above 1.3480 market may enter new uptrend wave toward 1.3550 and 1.3620.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.3300-30 1.3390 Level 2 1.3260 1.3440-80 Level 3 1.3200-20 1.3550





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