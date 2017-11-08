EURUSD. 08.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD. 08.11.2017

8 November 2017, 18:43
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
103
08.11.2017

EURUSD 


EURUSD Intraday levels showing first resistance at 1.1625 where as long as market holding below the dontrend pressure will sustain toward 1.1500 which may provide some rebound correction.

Above 1.1625 market may find the way to test 1.1660-80 resistance which may push for another rop wave toward 1.1500 and 1.1420.

Above 1.1680 more advance toward 1.1720-30 may hit the market before the downtrend wave back to affect the market toward 1.1500.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.1550        1.1625
Level 21.1500      1.1660-80
Level 31.1450    1.1720-30


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