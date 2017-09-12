Daily economic digest from Forex.ee



Stay informed of the key economic events

Tuesday, September 12th

The EUR/USD pair trades with a positive bias, having regained its positions above the level of 1.1950, on the back of broad retreat of the US dollar. Seems that US bulls ran out of steam today after confident start of this trading week, allowing the major currency pair to recover some part of its yesterday’s drawdown. However, slightly improved demand for higher-yielding assets, underpinned by easing tensions over the conflict around North Korea, exerts pressure on the common currency on Tuesday. On the data front, today European data calendar won’t provide the market with any data releases, leaving the pair at the mercy of broad market trend, but during the NA session the speech by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Vitor Constancio and the JOLTs job openings report will be able to spark some volatility on the pair.

The GBP/USD pair regained its positive mood in Asia, having recovered its previous session’s losses on the back of positive news over Brexit. Today became known that the UK Parliament voted for the EU Withdrawal Bill, offered by UK PM T.May, which repeals the laws and norms of the EU on the territory of the country. This news added some positive sentiments around the pound, as it is another step towards severing ties between UK and EU and according to Ms.May’s comments it “gives clarity and certainty” in the Brexit process. Adding to this, renewed weakness of the US Dollar also collaborates with pair’s upside traction this Tuesday. However, any further sharp moves of the pair are seen unlikely, as we are heading closer to the main event of this week – BoE interest rate decision, which will take place on Thursday. Now immediate focus shifts towards UK inflation readings, which will hog the limelight during the European session, while data from the US labor market will also be able to attract investors’ attentions later this Tuesday.

The dollar/yen pair stalled its upside traction and was consolidating its positions in 20 pips range around the level of 109.40 in Asia. Seems that markets are still digesting weekend’s N.Korean inactivity, thereby easing demand for safe-haven assets, which in turn appears supportive to the pair. However, further upside of the pair looks unlikely, as the greenback has lost its confidence after a positive start of this week. As for the data, today the US will release the JOLTS Job Openings report, which will be able to bring some trading opportunities during New-York trades, while upbeat risk-on sentiments and the US dollar price dynamics will remain as key driving factors of the pair throughout this Tuesday.

Seems that the AUD/USD pair regained a smile on Tuesday, having faced support on its psychological level of 0.8000. The pair has reversed its overnight losses and now is navigating in the north direction, as slightly improved demand for higher-yielding assets, underpinned by fading geopolitical tensions around North Korea, supports the Aussie on Tuesday. Moreover, slight retreat of the US dollar after its positive rally, seen on Monday, also collaborates with pair’s upside on Tuesday. Today nothing much is scheduled in data calendar, except the report from the US labor market, which will be able to bring some short term impetus later ahead, so broad risk trend and USD price actions will continue to determine pair’s further trajectory during this trading session.

The main events of the day:

UK CPI – 11.30 (GMT +3)

US JOLTs Job Openings – 15.30 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1894 R. 1.2058

USDJPY S. 107.58 R. 110.40

GBPUSD S. 1.3120 R. 1.3244

USDCHF S. 0.9417 R. 0.9641

AUDUSD S. 0.7995 R. 0.8075

NZDUSD S. 0.7187 R. 0.7327

USDCAD S. 1.2052 R. 1.2198

The best conditions for making a start on STP only at Forex.ee! Register an account now and feel the difference from the first trade!

Your European ECN-broker,

Forex.ee