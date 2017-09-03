(03 SEPTEMBER 2017)The week ahead:The week ahead: ECB's taper announcement

After a few weeks of summer lull, the coming seven days promise to be exciting thanks to a string of central bank meetings.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, but it has flagged that an overly-strong currency will dampen the country's economic recovery.





In contrast, on Wednesday the Bank of Canada is likely to prepare markets for a rate hike in October. The combination of the two banks' actions should lead the AUDCAD exchange rate lower.





Meanwhile, at Thursday's meeting, CIO expects the ECB to announce it will taper its asset purchase program in October, not September. This should keep the EUR in check.

By UBS