EURJPY ends the negative fluctuation – Analysis – 14-7-2017

The EURJPY pair ends the negative fluctuation by providing clear positive close above 128.35 main support, hinting keeping the main bullish bias domination, while the price needs to surpass 129.80 level to get rid of the intraday sideways range and expect to move towards recording more positive targets that start at 130.70 and extend to 132.35.

We should note that breaking the above mentioned main support will cancel the bullish overview and confirm building main bearish bias, to expect suffering big losses by reaching 126.35 followed by 125.10 levels.

Expected trading range for today is between 128.35 and 130.70

Expected trend for today: Bullish