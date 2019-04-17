80% Win Rate Signals

From 01/05/2019, UltraPips will begin its service of high quality signals (win rate> 80%). The first day (01/05) will be totally FREE, so you can confirm that our signs are really good. If you like the service and resolve to continue to receive the signals, we will only charge you $ 30 in the first month (promotion valid only for month 5 | original value is $ 50).

Are you interested? Add me on the Telegram, I add you to our closed signals channel at launch, so you do not miss your free day of signs (01/05/2019).