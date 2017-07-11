(11 JULY 2017)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Yen will keep falling, as Bank of Japan defies other central banks on rate hikes

The Bank of Japan looks likely be the only major central bank that will not to raise its interest rates this year. This is one great reason why investors are staying away from the JPY.

The yen keeps just keeps on falling. The USD is now at around 114 JPY, the yen’s weakest since mid-May, compared to levels of around 100 JPY in September of 2016. JPY’s movements against the EUR have been similar. JPY’s decline is driven be monetary tightening from other central banks: first the US Federal Reserve, then the ECB, with similar moves expected from the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, Norway’s Norges Bank and Sweden Riksbank.

Meanwhile, nothing has changed in BoJ’s monetary policy. The Japanese institution is still set to purchase an unlimited amount of bonds at a defined yield.

By Yann Quelenn