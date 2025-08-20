Swing Master 4.0 - IMPORTANT UPDATE

Hello friends!



As I promised earlier, I am continuously developing the Swing Master Expert Advisor, and today I have published the latest update — the multi-trade function.

But I’m not suggesting that you discard the previous portfolios and use only the new one. My idea is to expand the choice for Swing Master users. In other words, you now have the option to create an additional portfolio to use on a separate account. Simply put, you can open a new trading account and run Swing Master in multi-trade mode there.

If you decide to upgrade Swing Master to version 4.0, here’s what you need to do:

Update Swing Master to version 4.0 through the MT5 platform. If you want to use Swing Master in multi-trade mode (No more than 2 deals simultaneously on one asset), install it on the following assets (timeframe M15) : AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD. Apply the corresponding set files for configuration. The set-files for multi-trade mode are located here. Minimum deposit required to use multi-trade mode: 750 USD

⚡ Important note:

When creating this new portfolio, I re-optimized the EA for multi-trade mode (in this case, two trades). As a result, the trading parameters have changed, and the entry and exit points will differ from those in the single-trade mode.

Thus, you can create a separate two-trade portfolio, and its results will differ from the single-trade portfolio.

Also, please note that these set files use new Magic Numbers, which are different from those in other portfolios. Therefore, the two-trade set files are not compatible with trades opened in single-trade mode.

How to continue using Swing Master in single-trade mode?

Most users currently run Swing Master in single-trade mode. To continue using it this way after the update, you need to reinstall the EA on all charts where it was previously active. Then apply the standard set files for single-trade mode.

These standard set files are located on the instruction page — here.

Below, I have published the results of Swing Master tests in 2-trade trading mode. Please note that testing was carried out with a fixed lot size of 0.01 so that the real performance of the advisor could be seen (without distortion from the auto-lot function).

AUDCAD





AUDUSD





EURAUD





EURCAD





EURCHF





EURGBP





EURUSD





USDCAD







