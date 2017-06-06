Remote copier Development

Hi,

Long time we do not post anything regarding forex development. But it does not mean we already stop. or forget this business. of course not. We are serious busy with our forex research and development. Our world top class engineer working for remote forex data center development. Where we can copy anyway for any purpose. one client to thousand clients. same time we invest in multiple research and the research continue. Based on research we see even we make the profit but still, we need the complete auto solution. We already have the auto solution but little slow process. To make the process faster.need to check all the opportunity we have. our ensure process continues. But need more rapid development. We work hard to development remote multi-network connection. Just we can say what we are development. it is not a general thing. it is something very special. Of course, development cost also not so bad. We are testing so much strategy. you may surprise to know. even some software price may is $ 1.5-2k. however, we should buy for our research purpose too. Somehow we did testing that software. some excellent result with details analysis. So our software and that strategy will be integrated. then copy this successfully to other network server account. The good news is our investor are increasing day by day. investor are getting profit day by day based on our terms and condition. We somehow provide the best rate in the world. no one offers 50-100% earning yearly. and our policy similar to the bank. your money has a guarantee with us. here is some development screenshot. so you may feel the interest to know how we are doing and what we are doing.

Hope this help you to understand our under development process.