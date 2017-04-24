Ghost Trades ----Help Needed

Oanda is creating multiple trades per account eventho in the code i specified only 1 trade can open at a time. Details of situation

I am using oanda server and since the strategy stops on friday to close all profitable positions it did not open any new trades on monday (last week on 17th)

So this week I just restarted the server on sunday morning so that the strategy would reset its self, but since doing this it is now creating multiple trades under the same magic number as if there are 2 strategies on the server.

Cad/Chf error log

Eur/Chf error log

Aud/cad error log

How do i see into the server to see what strategy is loaded, do you know? How do i erase the 2ndary strategy that is trading on the server? When you re-upload a copy of the strategy to the server with the same magic number does it create 2 or does it replace the original?



This makes no sense - highlighted in blue all (3), where is the rest of the log? When an order opens it normally has at least 5 lines of log to say why. This 1 does not, and its a duplcate that shouldnt be opening in the first place. It has no stop loss or take profit.





HELLLLLLLLPPPPP