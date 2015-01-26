Alpari UK: 5 brokers already reportedly showed interest - is the interest real or is publication about the interest to buy Alpari UK just a public?

ETX: “ETX has provided KPMG with a proposal to acquire assets of Alpari (UK) Limited. Over recent months ETX Capital has acquired Shelbourne markets and Ariel Communications and is continuing to expand its business aggressively both through organic means and acquisitions. As a profitable, FCA regulated firm offering multiple trading platforms and over 6,000 markets, ETX Capital considers itself to be one of a small number of firms able to complete this acquisition while at the same time protecting Alpari’s customers from losses. During the recent turmoil in the FX markets, ETX Capital’s active risk management helped the firm to fair extremely well and January is expected to be another profitable month for the firm.” via LeapRate OANDA: Forex Magnates reports: “The move would expand the business of OANDA across the UK, the Middle East and North Africa region, where Alpari UK has been performing particularly well. For the time being, no information about the prospective offer put on the table has been obtained by Forex Magnates” Iron FX: “Iron FX says it understands that court cases pending between Alpari UK and its majority shareholder” Forex Live reports. Pepperstone: We covered this story here, and it was originally published in the WSJ over the weekend. The broker is based in Australia FXCM: The US based broker that has trouble of its own, was the first to show interest according to Forex Magnates. We covered it here.

Alpari UK got into deep trouble and went into administration. Since the initial news broke, there were various reports of bidders for the troubled broker.The number of parties interested has already reached 5. Some are still active and some probably aren’t.Here is the list