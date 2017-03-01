The things I wish I had known about opening an FX brokerage before I did

With over 5 trillion dollars traded daily, the Forex market provides an incredibly profitable opportunity not only for traders, but also for brokers looking to profit from the industry.





In the last decade or so, forex brokerages have sprung left and right across the globe, with as many closing down shop soon after opening their doors and others gaining unprecedented success.





As with any business, opening a forex brokerage requires knowledge, skill, capital and endurance capabilities. Some folks who have set up brokerages have learned the hard way, while others have followed the example of those who have succeeded before them.





For those looking to open a forex brokerage in the near future, we expose the insights developed by those who have established brokerages in the past, and who like the best of us, become wiser from hindsight. [Read more... http://snip.ly/y8rgc ]