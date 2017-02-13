Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

13 February 2017, 13:43
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
1
156

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 13, 4:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.06181.0631.06361.06411.06471.06531.0665
USD/JPY113.52113.62113.65113.72113.75113.81113.91
GBP/USD1.24911.25081.25171.25241.25341.25411.2558
USD/CHF1.00041.00161.00221.00281.00341.0041.0051
EUR/CHF1.06571.06631.06671.0671.06741.06771.0683
AUD/USD0.76540.76630.76670.76720.76750.7680.7689
USD/CAD1.30521.30711.3081.30891.30981.31081.3126
NZD/USD0.71690.71790.71830.71890.71930.720.721
EUR/GBP0.84760.84860.8490.84960.850.85060.8516
EUR/JPY120.79120.9120.94121.01121.05121.12121.23
GBP/JPY142.12142.27142.35142.42142.5142.58142.73
CHF/JPY113.15113.28113.33113.4113.45113.53113.65
GBP/CHF1.2521.25391.25511.25591.2571.25781.2598
USD/SEK8.89538.90478.90888.9148.91828.92348.9328
USD/NOK8.34828.35818.36348.36798.37328.37778.3875
EUR/AUD1.38361.38531.38631.38711.38811.38881.3905
EUR/CAD1.38871.39071.39181.39271.39381.39471.3967
AUD/CAD1.00051.00241.00321.00431.00511.00621.0082
AUD/JPY86.9687.187.1587.2387.2987.3787.5
CAD/JPY86.6586.7686.8186.8786.9386.9987.1

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.