Pivot Points Monthly
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Pivot Points Monthly

12 December 2016, 07:47
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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139

Pivot Points

Monthly

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Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.071491.08971.101731.107911.119941.126121.14433
USD/JPY98.444101.011102.05103.578104.617106.145108.712
GBP/USD1.172161.207331.229371.24251.264541.277671.31284
USD/CHF0.931130.953140.960520.975150.982530.997161.01917
EUR/CHF1.058051.068991.073641.079931.084581.090871.10181
AUD/USD0.745660.755550.761270.765440.771160.775330.78522
USD/CAD1.318041.329271.334561.34051.345791.351731.36296
NZD/USD0.688410.707680.719990.726950.739260.746220.76549
EUR/GBP0.854970.874170.881940.893370.901140.912570.93177
EUR/JPY111.502113.168114.002114.834115.668116.5118.166
GBP/JPY122.372125.339127.173128.306130.14131.273134.24
CHF/JPY103.477104.888105.654106.299107.065107.71109.121
GBP/CHF1.151961.179031.195281.20611.222351.233171.26024
USD/SEK8.631938.793898.863338.955859.025299.117819.27977
USD/NOK7.895178.037678.090238.180178.232738.322678.46517
EUR/AUD1.393571.419511.435161.445451.46111.471391.49733
EUR/CAD1.432821.459381.475911.485941.502471.51251.53906
AUD/CAD1.000691.013551.020621.026411.033481.039271.05213
AUD/JPY75.0877.23578.15679.3980.31181.54583.7
CAD/JPY73.28875.30276.177.31678.11479.3381.344
XAU/USD1230.921263.381283.791295.841316.251328.31360.76

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.