Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

12 December 2016, 07:44
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points

Weekly

Welcome to my products: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003/seller  

Last Updated: Dec 9, 1:30 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.035731.049491.057611.063251.071371.077011.09077
USD/JPY106.282109.748111.613113.214115.079116.68120.146
GBP/USD1.191011.226191.249121.261371.28431.296551.33173
USD/CHF0.984740.99851.004151.012261.017911.026021.03978
EUR/CHF1.059341.06821.072541.077061.08141.085921.09478
AUD/USD0.718370.731140.738160.743910.750930.756680.76945
USD/CAD1.279031.30741.317921.335771.346291.364141.39251
NZD/USD0.683830.697550.705680.711270.71940.724990.73871
EUR/GBP0.802090.822970.830030.843850.850910.864730.88561
EUR/JPY113.779117.119119.039120.459122.379123.799127.139
GBP/JPY129.316135.993140.162142.67146.839149.347156.024
CHF/JPY106.065108.968110.6111.871113.503114.774117.677
GBP/CHF1.210681.243221.26461.275761.297141.30831.34084
USD/SEK8.937819.065449.121349.193079.248979.32079.44833
USD/NOK8.059218.259638.328348.460058.528768.660478.86089
EUR/AUD1.368691.398771.414141.428851.444221.458931.48901
EUR/CAD1.369041.395911.406321.422781.433191.449651.47652
AUD/CAD0.946110.970460.980280.994811.004631.019161.04351
AUD/JPY80.81582.583.52884.18585.21385.8787.555
CAD/JPY78.05681.36483.33584.67286.64387.9891.288
XAU/USD1104.531141.411159.131178.291196.011215.171252.05

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.