Pivot Points Daily
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Pivot Points Daily

12 December 2016, 07:43
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Pivot Points

Daily

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Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.037281.047171.051281.057061.061171.066951.07684
USD/JPY112.115113.5114.41114.885115.795116.27117.655
GBP/USD1.244551.251381.254481.258211.261311.265041.27187
USD/CHF1.005911.011941.01471.017971.020731.0241.03003
EUR/CHF1.061091.068221.071081.075351.078211.082481.08961
AUD/USD0.733660.739750.742210.745840.74830.751930.75802
USD/CAD1.306071.312121.315161.318171.321211.324221.33027
NZD/USD0.702110.708460.710830.714810.717180.721160.72751
EUR/GBP0.823460.832030.835540.84060.844110.849170.85774
EUR/JPY119.936120.703121.208121.47121.975122.237123.004
GBP/JPY140.936142.71143.874144.484145.648146.258148.032
CHF/JPY110.546111.735112.521112.924113.71114.113115.302
GBP/CHF1.262841.271471.275561.28011.284191.288731.29736
USD/SEK8.993579.081979.131539.170379.219939.258779.34717
USD/NOK8.256438.370068.437588.483698.551218.597328.71095
EUR/AUD1.391481.404691.410811.41791.424021.431111.44432
EUR/CAD1.361271.377251.384281.393231.400261.409211.42519
AUD/CAD0.966460.974410.978050.982360.9860.990310.99826
AUD/JPY83.33384.48285.18185.63186.3386.7887.929
CAD/JPY84.68485.90986.68487.13487.90988.35989.584
XAU/USD1130.81146.561152.741162.321168.51178.081193.84

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.